2 cops killed, 4 injured in Catanduanes ambush

VIRAC, Caranduanes (Bicol Standard) Alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have staged another ambush which resulted to the death of two police officers, while four others were injured, at Viga, Catandunes, today, August 10.
Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of PNP Bicol, said they were informed that Senior Police Officer 1 Marwin de Vera and two drug surrenderers were on their way to Barangay Sagrada, when an improvised explosive device exploded at around 11:20 am.
The three were fired upon and later brought to the hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, upon receipt of the report, Viga police chief Senior Inspector Ernesto Montes Jr., Senior Police Officer 2 Bienvenido Trinidad; Senior Police Officer 1 Erwin Pichuela, Police Officer 1 Eva Torcilino, and Police Officer 3 Joseph Tupue responded to the area.
When they reached the area on board a private vehicle, they chanced upon some 20 suspected NPA members in the area.
PO1 Torcilino and PO3 Tupue were killed.
On the other hand, Chief Inspector Montes, who was also injured, is now being treated in the hospital due the the gunshot wound in his back.
The rebels did not suffer any casualties.