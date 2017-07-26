POEA warns vs fake websites luring jobseekers

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) warned the public against several fake websites luring those who are looking for jobs abroad.
This after the agency has identified unscrupulous websites which use its name and logo.
Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Undersecretary Bernard Olalia warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and those who are planning to apply for employment in other countries, to verify first the legitimacy of job vacancies.
He noted that the proliferation of some fake POEA pages in social media, particularly on Facebook such as Donald HRserv, POEA Jobs Online, OFW POEA Jobs Abroad, POEA Jobs Abroad, POEA Job Hiring USA, POEA Job Hiring Australia, POEA Job Hiring UK, POEA Job Agency Hiring, POEA Trabaho Abroad Hiring, POEA Jobs in Dubai, Work Abroad-POEA Licensed Company, and POEA Accredited Licensed Agency.
The agency issued the warning after it received reports that some unscrupulous individuals and groups are illegally using their name and logo to advertise job vacancies in countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.
Olalia added that these job opportunities advertised on social media are not verified nor approved by the POEA, adding that the public can either validate the legitimacy of the job vacancies or the recruitment agencies through the official website of POEA, www.poea.gov.ph/.
Likewise, he clarified that the agency's official Facebook accounts are www.facebook.com/mypoea and www.facebook.com/poea.official. These pages have check marks which are authenticated by Facebook.
The public may call their hotline numbers at 7221144 and 7221155, for inquiries, concerns, and to verify legitimate job vacancies and recruitment agencies. (Ferdinand G. Patinio/PNA)