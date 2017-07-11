Tuesday, July 11, 2017

PDP-Laban Masbate Chapter provincial chair sworn in


MASBATE CITY 7/11/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Local politicians gathered here yesterday during the mass oathtaking of the new members of PDP-Laban Masbate Chapter.

Scott Davies Lanete was named as the Provincial Chairman during the brief visit of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Lanete said he is "humbled and proud to serve you as your provincial chair, and I am excited to work with you as party mates to the creation of a stronger Masbate."

"We were expecting around 500 new members to swear in, but truly our Lord works in wonderful ways. Today, we welcomed almost 6000 members into the party. As always, the Masbateño people responded with overwhelming support," he said.
