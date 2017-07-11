PDP-Laban Masbate Chapter provincial chair sworn in

Scott Davies Lanete was named as the Provincial Chairman during the brief visit of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.
Lanete said he is "humbled and proud to serve you as your provincial chair, and I am excited to work with you as party mates to the creation of a stronger Masbate."
"We were expecting around 500 new members to swear in, but truly our Lord works in wonderful ways. Today, we welcomed almost 6000 members into the party. As always, the Masbateño people responded with overwhelming support," he said.