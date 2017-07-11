P285-B railway projects up for NEDA board nod

The NEDA identified these projects as the PHP134-billion Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Commuter Line (Tutuban-Los Banos) and the PHP151-billion PNR Long haul (Calamba-Bicol).
The commuter line project will be funded through official development assistance (ODA), while the Long-haul network will be financed by the Chinese government.
The feasibility studies of both projects of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) have been completed.
The two railway projects were among the 75 high-impact infrastructure flagship projects the NEDA Board approved for adoption, 53 of which amount to PHP1.58 trillion.
Of the total, 18 projects were already approved by the NEDA Board, which included the PHP211.46-billion PNR North 2 Malolos-Clark Railway Project.
The railway project of the DOTr involves the construction of a commuter line and airport express railway between Malolos and Clark Green City (CGC) through Clark International Airport (CRK).
Some 55 projects were on the pipeline for processing or approval of the NEDA Investment Coordination Committee.(Leslie D. Venzon/PNA)