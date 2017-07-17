NPA claims shooting alleged robber in Sorsogon

JUBAN, Sorsogon 7/17/17--An alleged robber was killed while a bystander was injured after six unidentified members of the New People's Army (NPA) fired at them at Barangay Sablayan, this town yesterday afternoon.
Arvin Habana Janoras, 43 years old, an electrician, and a resident of Barangay Tughan, this town was going to the house of Danny Diamante to deliver a fighting cock.
Six men led by one "Steve," armed with two M16 rifles and two short firearms approached Janoras and fired a gun several times, hitting him on the different parts of his body.
Bystander Louie Sentes Diego was hit on his left leg.
After shooting the victim, the perpetrators told the bystanders not to be afraid and that the victim was a robber.
We will liquidate all the groups of robbers, they said.
The victim, who died instantaneously was brought to Juban Municipal Health Office for autopsy.
Meanwhile, Diego was rushed to Sorsogon Provincial Hospital.
Recovered from the crime scene were ten (10) empty shells for caliber .45 and one (1) piece of live ammunition for caliber .45.