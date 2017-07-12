Legazpi hospital upgrade gets P50M from DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) has pledged an additional P50 million for the expansion of the newly constructed Legazpi City Hospital.
Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal said the fund will be used for further improvement of the hospital such as construction of the third floor, elevator, and additional rooms for surgical procedures and for delivering babies.
“This health facility should be expanded with a third floor to have additional rooms that can accommodate a capacity for 200 beds to qualify as Level 2 hospital,” Rosal said.
Rosal said that the hospital is expected to open either next August or September with an initial 25-50 beds and other medical amenities donated by Filipino expatriates in the United States.
The city’s chief executive described the hospital as “state of the art” and the most modern hospital in the entire region.
The hospital will be manned by devoted doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists and other medical personnel who will be happy to treat the indigent patients.
“Based on the standard of the DOH for Level 1 hospital, it required at least 113 personnel to be employed. The first priorities for employment are those residing in this city,” he said.
The city government will shoulder the yearly operational expenses of the hospital which requires P80 to P100 million for salaries and wages of all medical personnel and the electrical and water billings, gasoline and other similar expenses.
Rosal said that the laboratory as well as the operating and labor rooms, X-ray section, ICU and doctors’ room including those for emergency, recovery, dentist and pharmacy are all located at the ground floor of the building.
Moreover, both the male and female wards along with the pedia rooms and office of doctors and other personnel are located at the 2nd floor.
The medical equipment donated to the city government by the World Medical Relief will be used for the full operation of the hospital.
The equipment consisted of X-ray machine, facilities for laboratory and dialysis, office tables, medicines, hospital beds, and medical supplies.
The hospital stood in a 3,000 square-meter lot owned by the city government in Barangay Bitano where the city’s central business centers are located.
The construction of the project materialized from the partnership between the DOH and Legazpi City government, each with allocated fund of P60 million and P30 million, respectively.(SAA/EAS/PIA5-Albay/EAD)