Joan De Luna is new Daet Municipal Administrator

|Joan De Luna
DAET, Camarines Norte 7/11/17 (Bicol Standard)--Joan Kristene Tabernilla De Luna has been appointed as the new Municipal Administrator of Daet, Camarines Norte effective today, July 11, 2017.
She replaced Dr. Ronaldo A. Paguirigan, Veterinarian I.
De Luna, who hails from Barangay Gubat, Daet, was the running mate of Mayor Ochoa in the 2016 elections, but she lost to Connie Sarion, the wife of former Mayor Tito Sarion.
De Luna was also the former Sangguniang Kabataan Municipal Federation President in 2002, and a Municipal Councilor of Daet from 2007 to 2016.
Paguirigan has been directed to turn over all documents, files, and folders relative to his being the Municipal Administrator and Head/Member of all other committees and teams to the Office of Mayor Ochoa on or before July 11, 2017.