House okays government rightsizing bill

With 230 votes in the affirmative, 6 negative, and no abstention, the lower chamber approved House Bill 5707, also known as the “Rightsizing the National Government Act,” covering all agencies of the executive branch.
President Rodrigo Duterte in his second State of the Nation Address on Monday called for the immediate passage of the Rightsizing Bill.
Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, principal author of the bill, cited the need to improve the quality of government service deliver by reducing redundancy and rationalizing operations, support systems, and organization structure.
“The passage of the bill will further ensure the long term sustainability of our government service through resource mobilization and cost effective public expenditure management,” said Nograles.
The Philippine President is granted the authority in the rightsizing of the operations of the executive branch in accordance with the guiding policies and guidelines under the proposed measure.
The bill seeks the creation of the Committee on Rightsizing the Executive Branch to oversee the implementation of the rightsizing program.
The said committee shall be composed of the Executive Secretary as the Chairperson, and the Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) as Co-Chairperson.
The members of the committee will include the Socio-Economic Planning Secretary, Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission (CSC), and the Head of the Presidential Management Staff.
The committee will be tasked to create an overall change management program, including communication plans to effectively manage the transition and ensure the smooth implementation of the rightsizing program.
It shall also formulate the mechanisms to safeguard the welfare of employees who may be affected by the rightsizing efforts as well as the appropriate organizational development program.
Under the bill, the affected personnel hired on a permanent basis and with appointments attested by the CSC, shall be entitled to retirement benefits and separation incentives.
There will also be a Joint Congressional Oversight Committee to oversee, monitor and evaluate the implementation of the Act to be composed of five members each from the Senate and from the House of Representatives. (Filane Mikee Cervantes/PNA)