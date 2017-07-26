Groups oppose cutting of trees in Naga City

NAGA CITY 7/26/17 (Bicol Standard)--Two groups have joined forces to oppose the cutting of trees along Magsaysay Avenue and San Felipe here.
The groups, Sulog and Save 651, have released a petition earlier today on social media to strongly protest the "retrogressive plan of the DPWH."
"WHILE WE UPHOLD the need for safe roads and highways, and passable thoroughfares, we believe these can be achieved without harming, injuring, or cutting decades and century-old trees," the petition reads.
"TREES ALONG ROADS AND HIGHWAYS are not inimical to public interest or public safety; neither are they obstacles to progress and development," it continues.
""WE CALL FOR ACTION from our responsible Local Government Officials to actively and actually pursue a green propaganda and PUT A STOP to non-renewal actions. We used to call for a Clean and Green Naga City; Without trees how could that be possible? The Official Logo of Naga City has a symbolic tree in it, how have we ignored our very own symbol? WE LIVE IN THIS DANGEROUS ERA OF GLOBAL WARMING, and Our conscious efforts in alleviating its effects could be an insurmountable challenge; but it must be done."
"THEREFORE, We sign this Petition to ask the DENR, DPWH, and the LGU Naga City to CEASE and DESIST from all tree-cutting activities and CONVENE all sectors to address once and for all the viable and green alternatives available to us."
"Let us all lend a hand to save trees," it adds.