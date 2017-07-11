Ex Mayor Polinga files a motion for reconsideration against the Comelec’s TRO

|Carina Polinga
NAGA CITY 7/11/17 (Bicol Standard) – Former town mayor Carina R. Polinga of Siruma, Camarines Sur has filed a Motion for Reconsideration of the order issued by the 1st Division of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) which granted the Temporary Restraining Order against the order of the Regional Trial Court to execute the decision pending appeal in the election protest case.
It will be recalled that Polinga filed an election protest case against Mayor Sandy Ondis of Siruma, Camarines Sur. Polinga, after the revision of ballots was declared as the duly elected mayor by reason of plurality of votes garnered.
As a result of the favorable decision of the RTC, protestant Polinga moved for the execution pending appeal of the said order, which was granted.
Protestee, on the other hand objected to the execution of the said order by filing an appeal to the Commission on Elections, together with a prayer for the issuance of a TRO, which the Comelec 1st Division has granted.
As of this writing, the motion for reconsideration of the TRO is still pending in the said division of the Comelec.