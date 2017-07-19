Duterte warns Catanduanes drug suspects

"May isa pa ditong NBI director...bantay ka sa akin. Yung sa Catanduanes," he said in his speech at the Malacanang last Monday.
"Sinesekreto niyo lang yan, 'di ninyo binabalita. Bilyon 'yun," he said.
The NBI Director, who was not named by Duterte in his speech, is Atty. Augusto Eric "Tay Eric" C. Isidoro.
Isidoro, according to the amended complaint filed by Ernesto Besmonte Tabor, Jr. last July 4 "masterminded the manufacture of dangerous drugs" in said facility.
The clandestine shabu laboratory could produce at least 300 kilos of the illegal drug per day.