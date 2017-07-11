DPWH OKs circular for relocation of electric posts in road projects

The joint circular prescribes the uniform guidelines and procedures for the proper payment of compensation and/or recovery of cost in the event of the need to relocate the electric cooperative distribution/subtransmission lines for the primary purpose of the government.
"WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 9 of Republic Act (RA) No. 10531, otherwise known as the National Electrification Administration Reform Act of 2013," section 16(j) of Presidential Decree (PD) No. 269 was duly amended as follows:
"Section 16. Powers. A cooperative is hereby vested with all powers necessary or convenient for the accomplishment of its corporate purposes and capable of being delegated by the President or the National Assembly when it comes into existence; and no enumeration of particular powers hereby granted shall be construed to impair any general grant of power herein contained, nor to limit any such grant to a power or powers in the same class as those as enumerated. Such powers shall include, but not be limited to, the power:
(j) To construct, acquire, own, operate and maintain electric subtransmission and distribution lines along, upon, under and across publicly owned lands and public thoroughfares, including, without limitation, all roads, highways, streets, alleys, bridges and causeways. In the event of the need ot such lands and thoroughfares for the primary purpose of the government, the electric cooperative shall be properly compensated," the joint circular reads.
"This was four years overdue," Jimeno posted on Twitter.
"This solves previous lack of Guidelines for valuation/compensation for electric coops, which caused electric posts in middle of built roads."