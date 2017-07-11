DOLE Bicol gives 40 former child laborers in CNorte school supplies

JOSE PANGANIBAN, Camarines Norte – Forty former child laborers received backpacks and an assortment of school supplies from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under its Project Angel Tree Program.
DOLE Bicol, however, clarified that the bags and most of the school supplies were given by "Angels" from the private sector, and DOLE only served as the channel for said donations.
The “Angels” or donors are Tang Yu Foundation Incorporated for the bags, Systems Plus Computer Center for the hand towels, Atty. Gieza Esparaguera for the hygiene kits, Atty. Joan N. Noya for the ballpens and notebooks, and DOLE Bicol RD Atty. Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla for additional notebooks.
“We would like to thank our angels for their act of love to help our former child labourers. Surely, their donations will help these kids in their attempt to go back to school,” DOLE Bicol RD Atty. Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla said.
The Project Angel Tree program is an annual activity of DOLE Bicol in cooperation with the private sector to help former child laborers go back to school.
Camarines Norte is the top province in the region in terms of the largest number of out-of-school child laborers.
“We are aiming that, with Project Angel Tree, we could encourage our child laborers and their parents to let their children go back to school,” RD Perida-Trayvilla added.
DOLE Bicol, however, clarified that the bags and most of the school supplies were given by "Angels" from the private sector, and DOLE only served as the channel for said donations.
The “Angels” or donors are Tang Yu Foundation Incorporated for the bags, Systems Plus Computer Center for the hand towels, Atty. Gieza Esparaguera for the hygiene kits, Atty. Joan N. Noya for the ballpens and notebooks, and DOLE Bicol RD Atty. Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla for additional notebooks.
“We would like to thank our angels for their act of love to help our former child labourers. Surely, their donations will help these kids in their attempt to go back to school,” DOLE Bicol RD Atty. Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla said.
The Project Angel Tree program is an annual activity of DOLE Bicol in cooperation with the private sector to help former child laborers go back to school.
Camarines Norte is the top province in the region in terms of the largest number of out-of-school child laborers.
“We are aiming that, with Project Angel Tree, we could encourage our child laborers and their parents to let their children go back to school,” RD Perida-Trayvilla added.