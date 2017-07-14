Carnappers strike in Naga City

Friday, July 14, 2017

NAGA CITY 7/14/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Two violations of the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 were recorded in this city this week.

One was reported on July 12 by victim Cesar Dalaodao y Boragay.

The victim, a 21-year-old student, parked and left unattended and unlocked his red and black Honda Wave 100 motorcycle at the parking space outside the perimeter fence of Naga College Foundation, Penafrancia Avenue, Barangay Penafrancia.

When he came back to get the motorcycle, he discovered the same to be missing.

The police after receiving the report coordinated with the Office of the School Safety Security to review the CCTV footage. However, the camera installed at said place was defective.

Meantime, on July 11, Danilo Sta. Ana y Delosa said he parked and left his Honda XRM in front of the house that he was renting. The following day, the motorcycle was missing.

Investigation and follow-up operation are being conducted by the local police relative to the two incidents. Other police stations have also been alerted.
