Caltex to grant up to P100K for Bicol high school teachers selected in Fuel Your School program

CPI Country Chairman Peter Morris said during the launch event of Caltex FYS in the Caltex station along Diversion Rd., Naga City, “From August 1 to September 30, 2017, for every 1-liter purchase of Caltex with Techron at any Caltex station in Bicol Region, we will donate one peso (P1) to support qualified projects in STEM subjects.”
CPI is allocating P3 million for the purchase of learning and teaching equipment for students and teachers in Bicol Region’s 30 highest-need public high schools. “Tomorrow’s engineers are today’s school children. Caltex Fuel Your School is a social investment that doesn’t just help us – it helps the communities where we operate. The jobs of tomorrow are important not only to the success of our business, but also to a country’s ability to compete in the global marketplace,” stated Morris.
“We are very grateful to find a partner in Southern Cross Distribution Inc. or SCDI that reflects Chevron’s values in the way we do business and the way we help communities. Aside from leveraging their network of 22 Caltex stations across Bicol, SCDI is also donating P1.5 million to the project in support of STEM and to challenge other businesses, especially those that rely on STEM workers, to support the same,” added Morris.
The multi-awarded Caltex FYS is in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), the American Chamber Foundation (ACF), and SCDI. The partners hope to boost the teaching of STEM subjects by equipping less privileged public high schools with quality learning materials.
The DepEd Region V office selected the highest-need public high schools in the region to participate in the campaign. AmCham will screen the proposed projects (to know more about the selection, visit Caltex Facebook page), with the resulting shortlisted schools’ projects to be posted on the Caltex FYS Facebook page for voting.
The target P3 million will be used to buy interactive multi-media projectors, LED TVs, laptops, tablets, WIFIs, lab equipment and other modern teaching aids.
Morris assures that Caltex FYS is set to fuel up STEM learning in more schools in the country every year. Aside from Bicol, the program has already raised P8 million over the past two years which is helping almost 200,000 high school students in Metro Manila and Davao better learn STEM.
“We are issuing a call-to-action to other businesses to join Chevron in supporting project-based learning methods to increase engagement in STEM and promote engineering design thinking in classrooms. This is not a small challenge, and the business community has to do its part. If we want to truly make a difference, we must all work together to provide educators with resources to interest students and prepare them for STEM related careers,” said Morris in his address.
CPI is committed to contribute to the development of education in the country through its long-term Energy for Learning initiative under which more and more programs are being created to provide learning and livelihood skills to disadvantaged people.