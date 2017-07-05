BREAKING | CSur ex-mayor et al. named respondents in Catanduanes shabu lab amended complaint

|Photo by Ramil Soliveres
VIRAC, Catanduanes 7/5/17 (Bicol Standard) – An amended criminal complaint for violation of Sec. 26 in relation to Sec. 8 of Republic Act 9165 was filed against the following: Atty. Augusto Eric C. Isidoro a.k.a. “Tay Eric,” Atty. Ulpiano Sarmiento III, Raymond Lee, Jardin Brian B. Wong a.k.a. “Boboy Wong,” Joseph Al Randie B. Wong a.k.a. Tip-Tip Wong, Constantino Huit Cordial, a.k.a. “Mayor Cordial,” Snooky Imperial, Mr. Lee, Allan Ang Hung, Xian Xian Wang, Pido Benito, Noel Sampag, alias “Bert,” Angelica Balmadrid Isidoro, Paolo Uy, Jayson Gonzales Uy, Paolo Wee Palisoc, Lorenzo Flores Pinera II a.k.a. “Kidol,” Phung Yuan Estorco, Shen Wang, Tore Lorenzo Flores Pinera IV a.k.a. Bigit (accessory), Roel Samonte (accessory), Dennis Samonte (accessory), John Doe and Peter Doe at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor here.
This is in connection with the discovery of the mega shabu lab at Barangay Palta Small.
A press conference was held earlier today to discuss the development.
