BM Wong declares innocence in shabu lab case

Wong denied the allegations against him and his brother, Jardin Brian B. Wong, who were both included in the amended complaint amended complaint regarding the mega shabu lab in Palta Small, Virac, Catanduanes.
The two Wongs are sons of former Gov. Cely Wong.
He said he was surprised by the allegations of Ernesto Tabor, Jr., whom, he maintained, was never previously connected to their family.
"After all these years, we have preserved our name. Hindi po kami papatol sa ganyang klaseng gawa dahil marunong kami magnegosyo. Hindi kami sanay sa mga shortcut na paraan," he stressed.
He added that he is willing to be investigated on in the proper forum.
"For those who wrong me, siguraduhin nyo lang na ang paratang nyo ay may basis," he said.
In his priviledge speech, the Provincial Board Member thanked his family and friends who have sent messages of support and concern following the report.
In support of PBM Wong, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved a resolution requesting the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a speedy disposition of the shabu lab case.
Present during the session was Gov. Aracely Wong and Board Member Wong's wife.