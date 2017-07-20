Bicolano writer Carlos Arejola passes away

Among his initiatives are the the Premio Tomas Arejola Para sa Literaturang Bikolnon, the Juliana Arejola-Fajardo Workshop sa Pagsurat Bikol, Pili Banwaan Ko, Padangat Ko Cultural Heritage Society.
He was also the recipient of the Carlos Palanca Award for Literature, 2003 Gawad Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino, and the 2002 Homelife Poetry Prize.
His works include Wala Akong Bitbit na Sawiang Puso Tuwing Naglalakbay; Si Miriam asin an Saiyang Samhod, Panlampaso, Pantrapo, asin Panhakbot nin Ati; and part of Boom, Boom, Boom An Mga Aki kan Camarinezoom.
He was a member of Kabulig Bikol Writer's Association, Sumaro Bikolnon, Philippine Center of the International PEN, Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas, and Child Labor Education Task Force (CLETF).