Friday, July 21, 2017

AD: Medgruppe Polyclinics and Diagnostic Center, Inc.



JOIN THE TEAM OF DYNAMIC PEOPLE
       

WE ARE POLYCLINICS WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITIES AND WORLD CLASS EQUIPMENT SITUATED IN THE MALL AND OFFER AN UPBEAT WORK ENVIRONMENT.

WE ARE CURRENTLY IN NEED OF THE FF.

   1. COMPANY NURSE (2)

-          Registered nurse
-                      with Basic Life Support/ First Aide/ BOSH Trainings is an advantage
-                      Proficient in oral and written communication
-                      male / female
-                      willing to work on a shifting schedule
-                      fresh graduates or entry level are welcome to apply
-                      willing to extend with overtime pay

  • Benefit
      -     HMO
-     Performance incentives of up to 1,500/month
-     with night differential

   2. COMPANY DOCTOR
    
-                      Candidate must possess at least Professional License (Passed Board/Bar/Professional License Exam) in Medicine or equivalent.
-                      Willing to render fulltime

      Interested applicants may submit the following requirements not later than July 25, 2017 such as application, comprehensive curriculum vitae with the latest 2 x 2 colored picture (1pc.) and Transcript of Record to :

                                                 The Human Resources Department
Medgruppe Polyclinics and Diagnostic Center/ Prime Care Cebu
2/L APM Centrale A. Soriano St. Mabolo, Cebu City
Phone no. 09176322706/ (032)232-2273
Email address : primecarecebuhr@gmail.com

