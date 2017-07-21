AD: Medgruppe Polyclinics and Diagnostic Center, Inc.

JOIN THE TEAM OF DYNAMIC PEOPLE
WE ARE POLYCLINICS WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITIES AND WORLD CLASS EQUIPMENT SITUATED IN THE MALL AND OFFER AN UPBEAT WORK ENVIRONMENT.
WE ARE CURRENTLY IN NEED OF THE FF.
1. COMPANY NURSE (2)
- Registered nurse
- with Basic Life Support/ First Aide/ BOSH Trainings is an advantage
- Proficient in oral and written communication
- male / female
- willing to work on a shifting schedule
- fresh graduates or entry level are welcome to apply
- willing to extend with overtime pay
- Benefit
- HMO
- Performance incentives of up to 1,500/month
- with night differential
2. COMPANY DOCTOR
- Candidate must possess at least Professional License (Passed Board/Bar/Professional License Exam) in Medicine or equivalent.
- Willing to render fulltime
Interested applicants may submit the following requirements not later than July 25, 2017 such as application, comprehensive curriculum vitae with the latest 2 x 2 colored picture (1pc.) and Transcript of Record to :
The Human Resources Department
Medgruppe Polyclinics and Diagnostic Center/ Prime Care Cebu
2/L APM Centrale A. Soriano St. Mabolo, Cebu City
Phone no. 09176322706/ (032)232-2273
Email address : primecarecebuhr@gmail.com