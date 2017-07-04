4 alleged Concepcion Gang members arrested

LEGAZPI CITY 7/10/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Four alleged members of the notorious Concepcion Gang were arrested in Sitio Magaragad, Barangay San Pascual, Libon, Albay by members of the Philippine Army over the weekend.
They were identified as Marlin Binoya y Lizardo, Santiago Roaring y Ababag, Alvin Malate y Orias and John Adrian Sapnop y Secillano.
Confiscated from the suspects were one carbine unit, 1 KG9 unit, 2 units of caliber .9mm, 1 caliber .45 pistol, and different kinds of ammunition.
The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition).
The arrest was led by members of the 83rd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, headed by 1Lt. Cris B. Mercado.
The suspects were brought to the Libon Municipal Police Station.