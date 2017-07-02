Wednesday, July 5, 2017

2 lawyers, board member, ex-CSur mayor named in Catanduanes shabu lab amended complaint

Photo by Ramil Soliveres
VIRAC, Catanduanes – An amended criminal complaint for violation of Sec. 26 in relation to Sec. 8 of Republic Act 9165 was filed against the following: Atty. Augusto Eric C. Isidoro a.k.a. “Tay Eric,” Atty. Ulpiano Sarmiento III, Raymond Lee, Jardin Brian B. Wong a.k.a. “Boboy Wong,” Joseph Al Randie B. Wong a.k.a. Tip-Tip Wong, Constantino Huit Cordial, a.k.a. “Mayor Cordial,” Snooky Imperial, Mr. Lee, Allan Ang Hung, Xian Xian Wang, Pido Benito, Noel Sampag, alias “Bert,” Angelica Balmadrid Isidoro, Paolo Uy, Jayson Gonzales Uy, Paolo Wee Palisoc, Lorenzo Flores Pinera II a.k.a. “Kidol,” Phung Yuan Estorco, Shen Wang, Tore Lorenzo Flores Pinera IV a.k.a. Bigit (accessory), Roel Samonte (accessory), Dennis Samonte (accessory), John Doe and Peter Doe at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor here.

This is in connection with the discovery of the mega shabu lab at Barangay Palta Small.

Earlier today, a masked man was presented before the members of the media to corroborate the information.

Amended complaint

According to the amended complaint, Atty. Ulpiano Sarmiento is included being the lessor by virtue of Special Power of Attorney (SPA) to the 40 hectares of land where the clandestine shabu lab was discovered.

The complaint also changes the surname of Angelica A. Balmadrid to Angelica Balmadrid Isidoro as the latter is found to be legally married to Atty. Eric C. Isidoro.

Likewise, the complaint amends the charge for violation of Section 8 of RA 9165 to violation of Section 26 (xxx attempt or conspiracy to to xxx manufacture any dangerous drug and/or controlled precursor and essential chemical) in relation to Section 8 (xxx Manufacture of Dangerous Drugs and/or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals xxx) of RA 9165.

Factual/legal basis

“A certain Ernesto Besmonte Tabor, Jr. surfaced before the Catanduanes Provincial Police Office and alleged that he has personal knowledge in the conspiracy existing among the aforementioned co-conspirators in the Manufacture of Dangerous Drugs and/or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals,” the complaint reads.

Tabor, in his sworn statements said that Atty. Augusto Eric C. Isidoro masterminded the manufacture of dangerous drugs.


Jardin Brian B. Wong, a.k.a. “Boboy Wong,” who is the son of former Gov. Cely Wong “was sought for by Atty. Eric Isidoro AND AGREED to be the financier of the shabu laboratory.”

Mayor Cordial “allowed the use of his speedboat to transport three (3) drums of shabu chemicals to the shore of Bargangay Codon, San Andres, Catanduanes; traded/received supply of shabu produced/manufactured in the shabu lab at Palta Small, Virac, at two (2) kilos per month covering the period from September 2015 to August 2016,” the complaint said.

Joseph Al Randie B. Wong a.k.a. “Tiptip Wong,” brother of Jardin Brian Wong, former Mayor of Pandan, Catanduanes, and incumbent Provincial Board Member (West District of Catanduanes) “traded/received supply of shabu at 4 kilos per month covering the period from February to March 2016 and 7 kilos per month covering the period from April to August 2016,” according to the complaint.

It added, “Snooky Imperial traded 2 kilos of shabu from ERNESTO BESMONTE TABOR, JR.”

“Alex Ang Hung and Noel Sampag are owners of cargo trucks that transported pieces of shabu equipment from Valenzuela to Catanduanes in April 2017.”

The amended complaint was signed by Josefino C. Titong, Jr., Police Chief Inspector, Officer-in-Charge, Virac Municipal Police Station.
