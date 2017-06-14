Weight reduction a good goal for cops — PNP chief

This was stressed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa Tuesday during the launching of the "FitFil 1 Million Lbs National Weight Loss Challenge" at Camp Crame in Quezon City.
"I send this challenge to every policeman and policewoman who needs to shed some pounds in order to not only work better but also to look better. We are in the era of change as advocated by the President, and for us in the PNP, this change not only the way you work and accomplish our goals, but change in lifestyle towards better physical and mental health," he added.
Dela Rosa added that a fit and healthy PNP is a more productive and successful police force, expressing his commitment for the entire police force to shed 500,000 pounds within the next six months.
"This is our contribution to our fit and healthy Philippines. Without much ado, I now lead the PNP in accepting this challenge. Good luck and mabuhay kayo," the PNP chief concluded. (Priam F. Nepomuceno/PNA)