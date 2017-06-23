Posts on highway worry motorists

|Photo by Oscar Esmenda/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Motorists plying the national highway between the towns of Magarao and Bombon have raised their concern over the life-threatening danger posed by the electric and telco posts, which are now in the middle of the road due to an ongoing road-widening project.
"The national highway is an accident-prone area in the offing," claimed a motorist who frequents said highway in an interview by the Bicol Standard.
"Those concerned must not wait until it claims a life, or worse, lives," he added.
In a separate interview, Rolly Pante of Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative (CASURECO II) said they have no available funds for the relocation of said posts.
Pante said this is a ticklish issue that they already tossed to the DPWH to settle.
A police officer of Bombon, Camarines Sur who requested anonymity told the Bicol Standard that they will make the recommendation to the proper authorities that the relocation of the posts be expedited.
"This can cause major traffic accidents," he said.