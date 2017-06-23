Police exec says crime index in Bicol down by 20.5%

This was disclosed by Sr. Supt. Cirilo Trilles, chief of operation division of PRO5, who presented the data during a meeting of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC).
Legazpi City Mayor Noel E. Rosal, RPOC head, convened the second quarter meeting of the council that was attended by heads of key local government units, government agencies and units of the Philippine National Police.
Trilles said the help of various government agencies, Armed Forces of the Philippines and the people in the communities themselves contributed to the decrease in the index crime.
He said that for the period January to May 2017, there was a decrease in the index crime to 3,235 cases from the 4,070 cases for the same period in 2016.
He said there was a downtrend in the incidence of most crimes cases such as theft-31.4 percent; cattle rustling-27.7 percent; robbery-25.6 percent; rape-25.6 percent; homicide-17.6 percent; and physical injury-2.1 percent.
Trilles, however, said their data showed that for the period compared there was 3 percent increase in the murder cases this year compared to last year.
He said PRO5 recorded 171 cases from January to May 2017 compared to 166 for the same period in 2016 for a 3.01 percent increase.
Trilles noted also that there was a very minimal decrease in the incidence of theft of cars and motorcycles, which went down by just “.86 percent.”
PRO5 records showed there were 116 cases of cars and motorcycles that were lost to theft or “carnapping and motornapping” from January to May in 2016 compared to 115 cases for the same period this year. (Jorge Hallare/PNA)