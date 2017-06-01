Mayor Ochoa probes alleged anomalous project in Daet

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) – Three major projects that were implemented by the previous administration of former Mayor Tito S. Sarion will be investigated in order to shed light into the alleged anomalous transactions committed by the former town executive.
As an intial step, Mayor Ochoa issued a letter addressed to the members of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) during the term of Sarion, and to several other town officials who may have knowledge regarding the implementation of the questioned projects.
In his letter, Ochoa told the officials concerned to immediately inform him of their participation, if any, in the procurement, including the implementation of the P20 M Waste Segregation Facility, which, until now, is left idle and useless.
The chief executive said that last May 22, he received a letter from Roberto Asistin Albia, a resident of this town urging him to investigate the project.
Included in the list of officials who are required to explain their participation are Engr. Jesus Thomas L. Fernandez Jr., who was the BAC chair; Santiago M. Mella Jr., Ronnel C. Yu, Charles B. Abarca, BAC members, and Engr. Carmichael S. De Alva, BAC secretary.
He (Ochoa) had ordered Julian Daria Jr., former head of the General Services Office, Rene A. Rosales, former Municipal and National Resources Officer (MENRO); Ramon R. Ramos, Municipal and Natural Resources officer (MENRO), Municipal Accountant; Caroline Maisie J. Robles and Municipal Treasurer Rodante V. Forbes to submit written reports regarding their participation.
Mayor Ochoa said he wants to get the details regarding the procurement and implementation of the said projects from above-mentioned town officials to serve as his guide in seeking the truth behind the allegation that certain officials could have violated the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (R.A. 3019).
At the same time, he ordered the said officials to provide him with all the documents that would help shed light to the issue.
“I will proceed from here. It will all depend on the documents and information that I will be able to generate from the above-mentioned town officials if I will proceed with the legal actions or not,” he said.
“It is my intention to clarify the issues,” he further stressed.
“Of course I also want to know who among them should be held liable, if any,” he added.
