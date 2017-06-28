'Hinulid' bags 4 Gawad Urian nominations

This is according to the partial, unofficial list of 40th Gawad Urian nominees released on Tuesday by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP)
Hinulid tells the story of a woman who returns to the village of Kagbunga in the Bikol region carrying the ashes of her only son via the old train that circles her universe like the tandayag, the primordial serpent. In a filial act of mourning, she will reckon and reconcile the thin line that exists between tragedy and transcendence and prove and that even the most broken life can be restored to its moments.
"Nora played four roles in four films, but was singled out in Hinulid," Cordero, the film's director and writer, told the Bicol Standard.
This is another victory for Cordero, who was also recently selected as the writer-in-residence to represent the Philippines in the University of Iowa's International Writing Residency Program in the United States.
The awards night will be held on July 20, 2017.