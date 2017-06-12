Filipinos urged: Show patriotism beyond Independence Day

"Sana ay hindi lamang tuwing ika-12 ng Hunyo natin nararamdaman ang pagkamakabayan at nasyonalismo (I hope that it is not only every June 12th where we feel patriotism and nationalism)," Lacson said in his speech.
Lacson stressed that several history books have mentioned the importance of “unity” as an ingredient to achieve common goals; he also said that it was also key in hurdling the country's obstacles.
He, however, pointed out that the proclamation of independence did not mean Filipinos no longer continued to fight for independence. In fact, he said Filipinos continue to fight for it until now.
"Ang pakikipaglaban para sa kalayaan ay hindi nagtapos kasabay ng proklamasyon ni Hen. Aguinaldo mahigit isang siglo na ang nakalilipas. Ang kalayaan ay hindi ginugunita bilang isang kabanata lamang ng kasaysayan. Manapa'y ito ay patuloy na ipinaglalaban at iniaalagaan para sa kasalukuyang henerasyon at sa mga susunod pang salinlahi (Fighting for independence does not end with the proclamation of Gen. Aguinaldo more than a century ago. Independence is not merely a chapter in our history. It is continued to be fought for and taken care of for the future generations)," Lacson said.
The senator stressed that despite the annual celebration of Independence Day, there are still new threats that could suppress or are already suppressing Philippine independence.
"…Marami pa ring bagay-bagay na patuloy na sumisiil sa ating kalayaan. Kabilang na rito ang kahirapang dulot ng talamak na katiwalian (There are still many things that suppress our independence. Some of these include poverty that arises from corruption)," Lacson said.
He also cited other threats including terrorism, violence, and illegal drugs among others.
"Hindi natin maitatanggi na nahaharap tayong muli sa makabagong hamon laban sa mga indibidwal at iba't ibang grupo na tila ba ay nagpupumilit umagaw sa kalayaan at mapayapang pamumuhay na noon pa man ay atin nang ipinaglalaban (We cannot deny that we are facing new challenges versus individuals and other groups that forcibly try to take our independence and our peaceful way of living that we have long fought for)," the senator said.
He was referring to local terror group Maute group which has wreaked havoc in Marawi City for several weeks and killed hundreds of civilians and soldiers.
The former Philippine National Police chief, meanwhile described the soldiers as “modern-day Katipuneros” for they continue to risk their lives in efforts to maintain peace and order.
Simultaneous flag-raising and wreath-laying rites were held in various parts of the country including Rizal Park in Manila; the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City; the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan; Bonifacio Monument, Caloocan City among others. (Azer N. Parrocha/PNA)