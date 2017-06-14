Employees duped with fake beauty products in Naga City

Haneda Bermudo-Orante, 41 years old, requested to put on record at the police station that Briones went to their office and presented herself as a doctor from a skin clinic called Bioderma at SM City Naga.
Briones offered assorted beauty product samples, including Alaska Premium Salmon Fish Oil vitamins, sunblock, facial soap, and Orange Green Tea Slimming Juice.
Said employees were convinced and purchased the beauty products for a total amount of P12,500.00.
After the purchase, however, they found out through the Internet that said products were fake.
Meantime, they could no longer trace the whereabouts of Briones.
The police said the public must be cautious should the person who introduced herself as Dr. Briones offer beauty products to them.
