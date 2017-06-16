DILG urges LGUs to prepare for La Niña

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urges all local government units (LGUs) to take the necessary actions in preparation for La Niña that is now being closely monitored by the state weather agency.
In its seasonal climate outlook, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is now keeping watch on the development of La Nina as the tropical Pacific continues to exhibit cooler than average sea surface temperatures.
In a memorandum circular, DILG officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy directed provincial governors, city or municipal mayors and barangay chairmen to convene their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMCs) and conduct pre-disaster risk assessment especially for flood-prone and landslide-risk areas.
Cuy also urged local chief executives (LCEs) to prepare and review their current La Niña action plans/Oplan Tag-ulan Plans submitted to the DILG field offices and evaluate if local preparedness measures are adequate based on PAGASA’s La Niña forecast.
The LCEs were advised to closely coordinate with PAGASA for timely weather updates, and with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) for adequate information on the threat of flooding and rainfall-induced landslides within their respective areas of responsibility.
They were also advised to undertake early preparedness actions for La Niña as stated based on the Operation Listo manuals developed by the DILG.
Likewise, Cuy ordered all DILG Regional Offices to convene a Disaster Preparedness Committee Meeting for La Niña of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council and prepare or evaluate their respective La Niña Regional Action Plans. (PTR/PNA)