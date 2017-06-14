Bongalonta seeks court relief; files petition for certiorari

It will be recalled that Bongalonta was imposed a two-month administrative suspension by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur, which stemmed from a complaint signed by Punong Barangay Yolanda Berina of New San Roque, Pili.
In her (Berina’s) administrative complaint, the said Bongalonta should be preventively suspended, due to his violations of the law, when he employed David O. Olaguera as driver/body guard, when in fact he is an elected member of the barangay council.
Last Friday (June 9) the preventive suspension order which signed by Gov. Migz Villafuerte was personally served to Bongalonta.
Bongalonta told the Bicol Standard that he is waiting for the decision of the court on the petition that he filed.
“I believe that I am still the mayor of Pili. I will wait for the resolution of my petition with the Regional Trial Court,” Bongalonta said in the interview.
Meanwhile, in a related development, Atty. Amador Simando, a member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur confirmed the report that the preventive suspension against Bongalonta has been in effect since June 9.
Responding to the claim of Bongalonta that his suspension is politically motivated, Simando just laughed off the said claim.
He (Simando) said the law is very clear on the matter that an incumbent member of the barangay council could not be appointed in any position, because it violates the pertinent provision of law.
The suspension of Bongalonta has triggered further the political rivalry between Bongalonta and former Mayor Nonoy San Luis, nephew of Board Member Simando, who lost miserably last election.
Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Rogelio Regondola has assumed office as the Acting Mayor of Pili, Camarines Sur.