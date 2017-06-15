Bicol public schools welcome displaced studes from Marawi City

LEGAZPI CITY--Some public schools in the Bicol region have begun admitting learners who have been displaced by the continuing crisis in Marawi City.
Assistant Regional Director Tolentino G. Aquino, Chairman of the Oplan Balik Eskwela Information and Action Center Committee said that based on the latest enrollment data forwarded to the Oplan Balik Eskwela Information and Action Center (OBEIAC) of the Department of Education Regional office V, there are already five students from the war-torn area of Marawi City who transferred and have been officially enrolled in public schools in Bicol since the start of enrollment for school year 2017-2018.
One of them enrolled in Daet Elementary School, another in Jose Zurbito Sr. Elementary School in Masbate City while the other three were enrolled in Amansio Aguilar Elementary School, also in Masbate City.
The students have already started attending their regular classes with their Bicolano schoolmates and teachers.
According to Asst. Regional Director Aquino, the DepEd Region V accorded special consideration to these students so that education continues despite their traumatic experience in Mindanao. They were admitted by the schools even without them providing the school documents during enrollment, as directed by the DepEd Central Office.
Meanwhile, Aquino added that the Regional Office and the thirteen Division Offices in the entire region are still open to welcome transferees from the Mindanao area until the last week of the month.
Overall, DepEd Central Office accounted about 20,000 displaced learners in Marawi City following the armed conflict between the military and members of the Maute group. (ORD-PAU/MKA)