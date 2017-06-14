Bet on GSW vs Cavs triggers killing in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY 6/14/17 (Bicol Standard)--The bitter rivalry between fans of the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers has turned deadly and claimed a life in Daraga, Albay.
Media reports say businessman Jamael Malawi, 33 years old, a native of Lanao del Sur and temporarily residing at T Perez Street, Brgy. Market Site was shot by a suspect following the NBA Finals game yesterday.
Prior to the shooting, the victim and the suspect had an altercation when the victim demanded for the suspect to pay up, reports say.
The bet was at least P30,000.
Meanwhile, the police said a witness described the suspect as stout, of fair complexion, 5'6" to 5'7" in height, wearing an orange shirt and dark denim pants, and had a black and green backpack.
The suspect, according to the witness, was armed with a gun of an unknown caliber, and shot at different parts of the body of the victim at around 6:15 p.m at the market site.
After the shooting, the gunman fled to the direction of the interior part of the public market.
The victim was rushed to the Bicol Regional Teaching and Training Hospital (BRTTH) but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.
The suspect remains unidentified as of this writing.
Investigation is still ongoing.
It will be recalled that fairly recently, pedicab driver Elmer Villacera from Zone 4, Laplaya Subd., Brgy. Bonot was gunned down by two unidentified persons riding-in-tandem in Legazpi City.