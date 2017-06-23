All cut logs accounted for --DE Roces

In an interview with the Bicol Standard, District Engineer Rebecca Roces of the Camarines Sur 2nd Engineering District said there is no way they would permit such irregularity.
She called upon the employees involved to personally shed light on the issue.
It was explained that some of the cut logs were brought to Barangay Del Rosario and Barangay Carolina in Naga City for DepEd's Project Silya.
Some, meanwhile, were taken to a furniture shop in Palestina, Pili, with whom they have entered into a verbal agreement to have the logs made into chairs and other office property for the DENR.
"Everything is documented. Everything is accounted for," Roces assured the public.
Forester Apolonio Gonzales of the DENR also confirmed Roces' statement, adding that they were even directed by the CENRO to monitor the activities so that no such irregularities would occur.
Previously, trees were cut from Magsaysay Avenue as a safety measure for motorists.