Albay gives 200K to displaced victims of Marawi siege

The amount has been authorized under Sangguniang Panlalawigan ng Albay (SPA) resolution authored by Board Member Ralph Andes.
“Gov. Al Francis C. Bichara and the SPA commiserate with the victims of this act of terrorism, hence, extending financial assistance is indeed an opportune gesture of support to the affected families in Marawi City,” the resolution reads.
The fighting between government forces and the Maute Group left hundreds of casualties on both sides and forced thousands of residents to flee to neighboring towns and in nearby Iligan City since the siege erupted on May 23, 2017. The distressed residents are now housed in several evacuation centers.