Ako Bicol proposes creation of nat'l dengue prevention, control program

AKO Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe filed House Bill 3730 to control and eliminate the proliferation of dengue dubbed as the “Anti-Dengue Act”, as he warned against dengue fever with the onset of the rainy season.
According to Department of Health (DOH) data, a total of 35,973 dengue cases were recorded nationwide from January 1 to May 20 this year, which is 31.8 percent lower compared to the 52,780 dengue cases recorded within the same period last year.
“This policy measure is in cognizance with the current efforts of the Department of Health to reduce the cases of dengue fever cases and approach the problem in a much more rudimentary level,” Batocabe said.
“Most dengue fever cases are transmitted among family members, mainly due to poor waste collection and incorrect practices of water storing,” he added.
Under the bill, the National Dengue Prevention and Control Program shall implement various component activities, such as regular clean-up drives in barangays, schools, and government offices.
It shall also conduct programs on dengue awareness, self-protection, and prevention, dengue consultation in health centers, and information and education campaign on the prevention and control of dengue.
The bill mandates the DOH through its National Center for Disease Prevention and Control to spearhead the implementation of the National Dengue Prevention and Control Program.
Furthermore, the Department of Science and Technology, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Education, Metro Manila Development Authority, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources shall aid DOH with the dengue-related component activities and conduct ancillary projects to combat dengue.
If the bill is enacted into law, a fine of PHP2,000 shall be meted to households, business establishments, government offices, and schools that would fail to reduce the dengue breeding grounds in their areas. (Filane Mikee Cervantes/PNA)