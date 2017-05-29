Woman ends life after discovering she had hypertension

Merly Britanico y Armillo, married, a helper, and a resident of P-2, Brgy. Bañadero, this town, was discovered by her song hanging on the wooden trusses of the ceiling.
The son, Lito Britanico y Armillo, told the authorities that his mother had a check-up at the Brangay Health Center and was "deeply depressed upon learning the status of her health."
The discovery, he said, may have prompted his mother to kill herself.
Mrs. Britanico was rushed to the Bicol Regional Teaching and Training Hospital in Legazpi City but was pronounced Dead on Arrival by the attending physician.