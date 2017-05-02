Vinzons mayor okays ordinance to regulate flow of visitors

|Vinzons Mayor Eleanor Segundo
This piece of legislation was also approved by Mayor Eleanor F. Segundo and is now pending review at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Norte.
The primordial aim of the passage of the said ordinance is to put in place an organized and effective visitor flow management of tourists who regularly visit this fast-growing municipality.
It will be noted that Vinzons has become a prominent tourist destination in the Bicol Region owing to beautiful beaches in the Calaguas group of islands as well as Quinamanucan Island.
The ordinance clearly defines the utilization of funds that will be collected from visitors based on the fees and charges that will be imposed.
Said ordinance provides that 30% of the gross collection will be allocated for operational expenses of the Municipal Tourism and Heritage Office to fund the salaries, incentives, mobilization, planning and development, etc.
Also, it says that 20% of the gross collection shall be earmarked specifically for the host barangay, for their environment and tourism-related projects.
The next 20% of the gross collection is for the improvement and projects related to cultural and heritage sites in Vinzons.
The remaining 30% shall be part of the General Fund of the local government unit.
Meanwhile, the said law (Ordinance No. 100-2017) provides for the penalties and fines against those who refuse to pay the Tourism Development Fee. They will not be allowed entry to the tourism destination in Vinzons and at the same time, will be reported to the Municipal Tourism Heritage Office for appropriate action.