TESDA-Bicol urges drug surrenderers to avail of livelihood assistance

In an interview with Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday, Rosalyn Perida, information officer of TESDA-Bicol, said their office is ready to accommodate and give livelihood assistance to all “surrendered drug users” or SDUs in Bicol who want to avail of the skills training programs that are given free of charge.
She said TESDA-Bicol records showed that the province of Sorsogon has the most number of drug surrenderers who have availed of TESDA’s various programs.
Perida said in Sorsogon, the municipalities of Bulusan had 22 TESDA trainees, Pilar-78, Gubat-25, Castilla-25, Irosin-25 and Sorsogon City-25.
She said TESDA has 90 available programs for the SDUs that include trainings for work in tourism, construction, metals and engineering, electronics, information technology, agriculture and fisheries.
“The surrenderers can go directly to the TESDA offices and the only requirement asked from them is to get a referral from their local government unit (LGU) or Department of Health (DOH),” said Perida.
She noted that in Albay, there were skills trainings made available by TESDA for inmates in the provincial jail.
But she said TESDA could not determine if these inmates were among those arrested as part of Oplan Tokhang.
Perida said there have also been “preliminary meetings and talks” between their TESDA offices in the other provinces and the LGUs and DOH for referrals for the SDUs. (PNA)#REALNUMBERS