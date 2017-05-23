Sorsogon mayor, 2 others charged in Sandiganbayan

SORSOGON CITY 5/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales has recommended the filing of criminal charges against Bulusan, Sorsogon town mayor Michael "Mike" Guysayko with the Sandiganbayan for the violation of Section 52(g) of the GSIS Act of 1997.
Mayor Guysayko, together with municipal treasurer Jasmin Garcia, municipal accountant Ramon Belleza, and municipal budget officer Marieta Negrite, allegedly "willfully, unlawfully and criminally" failed, refused or delayed the payment, remittance, turn-over or delivery of the GSIS premium contributions of the municipal employees both personal and government shares in 2010 to 2011.
Section 52 (g) of the GSIS Act of 1997 reads: "The heads of the offices of the national government, its political subdivisions, branches, agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations and government financial institutions, and the personnel of such offices who are involved in the collection of premium contributions, loan amortization and other accounts due the GSIS who shall fail, refuse or delay the payment, turnover, remittance or delivery of such accounts to the GSIS within thirty (30) days from the time that the same shall have been due and demandable shall, upon conviction by final judgment, suffer the penalties of imprisonment of not less than one (1) year nor more than five (5) years and a fine of not less than Ten thousand pesos (P10,000.00) nor more than Twenty thousand pesos (P20,000.00), and in addition shall suffer absolute perpetual disqualification from holding public office and from practicing any profession or calling licensed by the government."
Bail of P100,000 was recommended for the temporary liberty of each of the accused persons.
Guysayko served as Bulusan mayor in 2010 to 2013. In 2013 to 2016, he was Board Member of Sorsogon, and was elected mayor of Bulusan again in 2016.