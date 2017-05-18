Sextortion suspect entrapped in Naga City

Manaloto, the police said, is 45 years old, from Lucena City but is presently residing in Pili, Camarines Sur, where he works.
The victim, Nelia (not her real name) told the police that last month, she chatted online with Manaloto, who introduced himself as a foreigner named Rudson Williams.
Manaloto, using the fake name, allegedly promised her an iPhone 7 and $1000 in cash in exchange for nude photos.
Enticed by the offer, Nelia sent photos along with her contact information.
Later, Manaloto contacted her, saying that someone sent him her nude photos.
He told her he would spread the photos if she did not meet with him.
The victim, afraid that he would make good on the threat, agreed to see the suspect after pleading for him not to share the photos.
She travelled from Sorsogon City to Naga City, where she met with and slept with the suspect on two instances on May 3 and 10.
On May 14, Nelia reported to the authorities what happened.
Responding to the report, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the regional anti-cybercrime office launched an entrapment operation on Wednesday night at Travel Lodge in barangay Tabuco, this city.
Manaloto was arrested in said operation.