Sen. Chiz wants Senate to revive PDAF probe

Escudero, however, said that he would like to see first how the probe by the Department of Justice (DOJ) will pan out.
According to the senator, he will file a resolution so the Senate can initiate a new probe if the DOJ fails to include all other parties who must be held accountable for their involvement in the PDAF scandal.
"Kung maayos naman ay hahayaan nalang namin yung ahensyang gawin yung kanilang trabaho. Para sa akin kas, bibihira ako maghain ng resolusyon. Naghahain lang ako ng imbestigasyon pag nakikita ko at naniniwala ako na hindi ginagampanan ng mga ahensyang dapat mag-imbestiga yung kanilang trabaho," Escudero said.
Out of the total amount involved in the fraudulent scheme, more than P6 billion was linked to Napoles' group, and Escudero said some individuals and other fake NGOs should be similarly scrutinized to track down funds which have remained unaccounted for up to this day.
"Sa dinami-dami ng pangalang binanggit ni Ginang Napoles, ano nang nangyari sa mga kasong 'yun? Nasampahan ba o hindi? Dapat sana maresolbahan rin ang mga kasong 'yun. Hindi lamang para mapanagot ang may sala pero para malinis din ang pangalan ng mga nagkataong binanggit lamang at nadawit ang pangalan na wala namang ginawang mali o anomaly," he added.
Escudero has long been pushing the Senate to continue its investigation even after plunder charges were filed against some senators, congressmen and individuals involved in the scam. In 2013, he filed a resolution calling on the Senate to prove the PDAF scandal. (Senate)