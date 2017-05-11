RTWPB-Bicol okays wage increases of P25, P32 for private sector employees

“The new minimum wage rate will now be P290 from the previous P265 for workers in establishments employing 10 workers and above while workers in establishments employing one to nine personnel will get P280 from the P248 daily minimum wage,” said Ma. Karina P. Trayvilla, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)- Bicol director and RTWPB chair.
Trayvilla said the new minimum wage rates shall apply to all minimum wage earners regardless of their position, designation or status of employment and irrespective of the method by which they are paid.
“The new minimum wage rates, however, shall not cover the kasambahays, persons in the personal service of another such as family drivers and workers of duly registered Barangay Micro-Business Enterprises (BMBEs) with certificates of authority pursuant to RA 9178,” she said.
Trayvilla said, however, that RTWPB Bicol has also approved Wage Order No. RBV-DW-01 providing a monthly increase of P1,000 for all “kasambahays” or domestic workers in the Bicol region.
This means that the monthly minimum wage rates of domestic workers in the region shall be from P2,000 to P3,000 in chartered cities and first class municipalities and from P1,500 to P2,500 in other municipalities.
The wage increases will take effect 15 days after its publication in local newspapers with general circulation.
According to Trayvilla, the factors, which were considered in coming up with the new wage rates, included the needs of workers and their families, capacity to pay of the employers, comparable wages and incomes, and the requirements of economic and social development.
She added that the output from the series of public hearings conducted last month among labor and management groups in the six Bicol provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon and Catanduanes became part of the deliberations for the new wage rates.
RTWPB-Bicol had issued its last wage order in 2015. (PNA)