Robbery cases reported in Jose Panganiban

The first incident took place at around 1:00 a.m.The suspect/s entered the store by forcibly destroying the padlock of the door. Once inside, they carted away various kinds of commodities including cigarettes, lollipop candies, batteries, biscuits, juice drinks, including cash money amounting to P200.00.
Meanwhile, another robbery incident transpired at around 10:00 am yesterday at a Water refilling station located at Purok 3, Barangay South Poblacion here.
The victim was identified as Segunda A. Barce, 57, resident of the said place.
According to the police investigators, the victim noticed the padlock of the door of the water refilling station was destroyed by still unidentified person. During the inventory made by the owner, they found out that the money detector worth P1,000.00 was missing and believed to have been taken by the robber.