Polinga wins Siruma mayoralty recount

This was the decision rendered by Presiding Judge Pedro Redoña of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 63, in Calabanga, Camarines Sur in connection with the Election Protest Case No. 16-008, filed by Protestant Carina Ramos-Polinga against Sandy Ondis in the May 9, 2016, in the town of Siruma, Camarines Sur.
In the Preliminary Conference last June 8, 2016, Ondis received a total of 4,242 while Polinga got 4,198. Another candidate,
Edgar Avinado, got 33.
Based on the Amended Summary Report and amended Revision Report by Committee No. 1, the protestant (Polinga) received 2,423 uncontested votes while protestee received 2389 uncontested votes.
In the Revision Report of Committe No. 2, Polinga got 1,416 votes while Ondis got 1,413.
The court said that in an election protest case, the winner shall be the candidate who obtained the the plurality of the valid votes cast, which in this case is Polinga.
This decision was promulgated yesterday (May 18) in open court at the RTC sala of Judge Redoña.
Protestee Ondis, despite receipt of the notice of the promulgation, failed to attend the court proceedings.
His (Ondis) representative, however, on the same day, immediately filed a Notice of Appeal of the said promulgated judgement.
This morning (May 19) Polinga also filed a Motion for Execution Pending Appeal of the said favorable judgement with the same court.
The said motion for execution pending appeal is scheduled for hearing on May 23.
It will be recalled that yesterday, at almost the same time that the promulgation was made, Ondis called for a press conference in Naga City, alleging that Redoña extorted P430,000.00 from him for a favorable decision on the election protest.
Ondis added that the money was duly delivered to the judge.
Redoña, for his part, vehemently denied the allegation, saying that no such payoff happened.
"The decision is purely based on the result of the revision of votes," Redoña said.