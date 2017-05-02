Mayor Bongat orders closure of Balatas dumpsite

|Balatas dumpsite in Naga City
Photo by Oscar Esmenda
This after Mayor John Bongat has announced the upcoming closure of the Balatas dumpsite in the next few weeks.
In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Martin said they are presently waiting for the heavy equipment to arrive before proceeding to level the dumpsite.
"The units of heavy equipment are expected to arrive next week. As of now, we are constructing a perimeter fence to enclose the area," he said.
"I would advise those who reside near the Balatas area to be prepared for some serious stench, as the bulldozing will certainly generate this," he added.
It will be over in around 2 weeks, however, he assured.
To absorb nitrogen from the air, some 500 liters of bio-inoculant will be used daily, he added.
It will be recalled that the open dumpsite has been banned since 2003 pursuant to the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 (Republic Act 9003).
The Notice To Proceed with the closure of the dumpsite has been received by the contractor last April 17.
The city government will be issuing advisories in the coming days on the activities to be done and the expected inconveniences during project implementation.
