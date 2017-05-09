Man nabbed for child abuse, voyeurism in Sorsogon

Aster Andro Lozares y Hilig, 24 years old, single, and a resident of said barangay was apprehended at 2 p.m. on May 6 by virtue of two warrants of arrest for violation of Section 10(a), Article VI of Republic Act 7610; and Republic Act 9995 docketed under CC Nos. 2015-9545P and 2015-9546P, according to the Sorsogon Provincial Police Office.
Said warrants were issued by Judge Flerida P. Zaballa-Banzuela, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 51, Sorsogon City.
Bail of Php80,000.00 for each case was recommended.
The accused is presently detained at the Pilar Municipal Police.