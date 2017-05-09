Man nabbed for child abuse, voyeurism in Sorsogon

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

SORSOGON CITY 5/9/17 (Bicol Standard)--A man was arrested at Brgy. Banuyo, Pilar, Sorsogon over the weekend for violating the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Aster Andro Lozares y Hilig, 24 years old, single, and a resident of said barangay was apprehended at 2 p.m. on May 6 by virtue of two warrants of arrest for violation of Section 10(a), Article VI of Republic Act 7610; and Republic Act 9995 docketed under CC Nos. 2015-9545P and 2015-9546P, according to the Sorsogon Provincial Police Office.

Said warrants were issued by Judge Flerida P. Zaballa-Banzuela, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 51, Sorsogon City.

Bail of Php80,000.00 for each case was recommended.

The accused is presently detained at the Pilar Municipal Police.
