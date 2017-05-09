Gov. Tallado pushes for mercury-free mining

A health advocate, Tallado said exposure to mercury, even to small amounts, may cause problems in the nervous, digestive and immune systems.
The governor is presently working with non-government organization Ban-Toxics to address the health issue.
In connection with the advocacy, he announced that he is willing to put up a training facility that can process gold without the need for mercury.
Along with the organization, Tallado is lobbying to end child labor and to build capacities in towns where mining is the primary livelihood.
"We are working with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), International Labour Organisation, and US Department of Labor to put in place safety standards to uplift the lives of CamNortenos," the governor said.