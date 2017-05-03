Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Home » , , » Gov Cua: I have no reason, motive to order Que slay

Gov Cua: I have no reason, motive to order Que slay


NAGA CITY 5/3/17 (Bicol Standard)--"I have no reason or motive to order the killing of publisher Larry Que."

This is the statement of Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua during his press conference following the filing of a murder complaint against him, Prince Lim Subion and PO1 Vincent Masagca Tacorda.

The complainant is Edralyn Pangilinan, common-law wife of the Catanduanes News Now publisher.

Que, it would be recalled, was gunned down in December 2016 in Barangay San Isidro, Virac, Catanduanes by motorcycle-riding men.
Share:

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

Featured Post

Mayor Gaite to file MR

BAAO, Camarines Sur –“ I will not resist if the order of the Ombudsman is served upon me by the Department of Interior and Local Gove...

 