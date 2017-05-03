Murder raps filed against Gov Cua, 2 others

Interviewed by the Bicol Standard this morning, Tacorda said: “I have no statement yet regarding this complaint for murder that was filed against me and several others yesterday with the Department of Justice (DOJ). I have not received my copy nor read the complaint. I was also advised by my lawyer to wait until I get hold of my copy so I can respond accordingly.”
Tacorda, it would be recalled, is the controversial police officer who filed his irrevocable resignation from service allegedly due to his claims that some ranking police officials are involved in criminal acts, including extra-judicial killings.
Meanwhile, Tacorda said that the filing of the murder complaint was probably done to muddle issues that he previously raised.
Instead of confronting the complaint, PO1 Tarcorda opted to dwell on the issue related to his previous exposés. He said that he expects more of this kind of harassment against him because he is telling the truth.
“If invited, I am willing to appear in the senate inquiry regarding their investigation on extrajudicial killings,” he said.
Meanwhile, Both Cua and Subion could not be reached for their comments as of this writing.
It was also revealed that aside from the murder complaint against PO1 Tarcorda, Pangilinan is also considering the additional charge of extortion against him.
Pangilinan, it would be recalled, earlier filed a complaint for graft, grave misconduct and nonfeasance against Cua, Virac Mayor Samuel Laynes, and Barangay Chairman Hilario Sarmiento.