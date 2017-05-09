FLASH REPORT: Self-confessed killer of woman at Daet hotel voluntarily surrenders

|Cesar Sulivan (at left) confessed to be the killer of the woman found at a Daet hotel
In a brief interview, the suspect identified himself as Cesar Sulivan, married, and a resident of Basud, Camarines Norte.
He told the governor that the victim, Sarah May Reyes Cabatingan, worked as a domestic helper in Saudi Arabia.
Sulivan said that they became lovers in December 2016.
On the day of the incident, they met at 6 a.m. at Bagasbas beach.
At 8 a.m., they checked in at Travellers Hotel, where the crime occurred.
Sulivan has not mentioned his motive in killing Cabatingan.
He told the governor that the victim, Sarah May Reyes Cabatingan, worked as a domestic helper in Saudi Arabia.
Sulivan said that they became lovers in December 2016.
On the day of the incident, they met at 6 a.m. at Bagasbas beach.
At 8 a.m., they checked in at Travellers Hotel, where the crime occurred.
Sulivan has not mentioned his motive in killing Cabatingan.
He added that he surrendered to mitigate the penalty that may be imposed upon him.
The victim, 32 years old, was a resident of Barangay Basyawan, Davao del Sur.
She was separated from her husband, with whom she had two children.
She was found dead with four stab wounds on different parts of her body at said hotel.
Meantime, Gov. Tallado pledged to assume the expenses for the preservation of the cadaver while the relatives have not arrived. (by Del Moro Romil)
The victim, 32 years old, was a resident of Barangay Basyawan, Davao del Sur.
She was separated from her husband, with whom she had two children.
She was found dead with four stab wounds on different parts of her body at said hotel.
Meantime, Gov. Tallado pledged to assume the expenses for the preservation of the cadaver while the relatives have not arrived. (by Del Moro Romil)